First Alert: Chilly, dry Sunday

(KFVS) - There could be a few lingering snow showers or flurries in parts of Kentucky and Tennessee this morning, but this should move east quickly.

Even with the winter storm moving out of the Heartland there could be some icy spots this morning.

Today will be dry, but breezy and chilly.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, but winds from the north, at 10-20 mph, will give us a wind chill.

On the brightside, skies will be mostly sunny.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says a weak system clipping the Heartland tonight into Monday could bring a flurry or two, but nothing significant is expected.

Wake-up temps Monday morning will be seasonably cold in the mid 20s to low 20s.

Afternoon highs on Monday will be in the 40s.

An upper system will blow in some colder arctic air on Wednesday. This could bring some light rain or rain transitioning to snow.

Arctic air will stick around from Wednesday night into Friday.

Highs on Thursday and Friday look to stay at or below freezing over most of the area, with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

