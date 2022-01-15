Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Who is Amanda? | Girl in picture found in abandoned home identified

A mystery picture found in an abandoned Kodak home is creating some questions for a family.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - A family who decided Gatlinburg had become too crowded decided to move to Kodak. Once they started exploring on their new property, they found a mystery in the woods. There was an abandoned home that now has them digging up even more of the property’s history.

Mercadies Berger said it was just weeks ago the leaves were full and they simply could not see what all was on the property.

“We couldn’t see this house this abandoned house. So we decided to start exploring after we closed last month and we found it,” said Berger.

Some exterior walls are gone, which allows you to see furniture and toys still inside just as if someone were still living here.

“There’s so much left. There’s even a mug sitting on like the kitchen counter still and it just feels like everything’s stuck in time,” she added.

The family said once they discovered the home here on the property, they wanted to learn more information. And then they came across this a picture of a 2-year-old named Amanda Lynn.

Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.
Found this picture in abandoned home in Kodak.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

“I found it I thought immediately if my mom had lost this, she would really want it back or at least I would want it so that way I can see what I was like when I was younger. And so I thought it was important to find the owner,” Berger said. “It was like other family members that lived out here with them or were they just living by themselves and why it was left in such a rush. Like there’s random things missing such as the cabinet drawers.”

She’s posted on Facebook hoping someone will have information.

“I took to Facebook looking for any Amanda Lynn I can find. I’ve went through almost every Amanda Lynn on Facebook’s birthday and I haven’t found one that adds up just right yet.”

She’s hopeful that through property records of this exposure she’ll be able to return the photo and learn more about the property she now calls home.

On Thursday, Amanda and her father were identified. WVLT News is working to learn more about her story.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A winter weather advisory is in effect for our southern counties until 9 p.m.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tonight: Winter weather advisories issued
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees
President Joe Biden speaks about the government's COVID-19 response, in the South Court...
Federal COVID-19 testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

Latest News

Three homes were damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.
Homes damaged by gunfire in Carbondale, Ill.
A dedication ceremony will feature speeches by area dignitaries and ribbon cutting.
Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication scheduled for April
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
This was near the 38 mile marker on the Illinois side of the Ohio River Bridge.
I-24 westbound open near 38mm in Massac Co. after crash backed up traffic into Ky.
Three homes were damaged by gunfire on Friday morning, January 14.
3 homes damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Friday morning