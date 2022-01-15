Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pilot, passenger presumed dead in Louisiana helicopter crash

The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was...
The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger are presumed dead after the crash of a helicopter in a south Louisiana marsh.

Authorities in coastal Lafourche Parish say they got a call from a person who saw the helicopter going down Friday morning. The wreckage was found Friday afternoon and and officials say most of the helicopter was submerged in the marsh.

No bodies were immediately recovered as of Friday afternoon.

The Coast Guard said a privately held helicopter operator, Rotocraft Leasing Co., had alerted the agency that the aircraft was overdue with two people aboard.

The company had no immediate statement on the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
FILE - This July 17, 2017 file photo shows a Netflix logo on an iPhone in Philadelphia.
Netflix raising prices for customers in US and Canada
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Gavin Jansen had the chance to break Kelly’s all-time career scoring record Friday. The record...
Gavin Jansen becomes Kelly Hawk’s all-time leading scorer
Gavin Jansen had the chance to break Kelly’s all-time career scoring record Friday. The record...
Gavin Jansen becomes Kelly Hawk’s all-time leading scorer
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death