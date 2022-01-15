One lane open on I-24 westbound near 38mm in Ill.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Transportation reported that one lane is open on interstate 24 westbound near the 38 mile marker at the Illinois end of I-24 Ohio River Bridge due to a SEMI crash.

I-24 westbound is backed up almost 11 miles from Kentucky into Illinois.

According to IDOT, the SEMI truck has been cleared off the interstate but traffic could still take several hours to clear.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.