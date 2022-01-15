Heartland Votes
Gavin Jansen becomes Kelly Hawk’s all-time leading scorer

By Clayton Hester and Jess Todd
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Gavin Jansen had the chance to break Kelly’s all-time career scoring record Friday. The record was set in a 1983 by Kendall Ayers, who attended the game.

Kelly alumni Kendall Ayers set the career scoring record in 1983.

“The program needs some life and this is giving it to it,” Ayers said. “Gavin gets all the credit and tonight is a night about Gavin and I’m truly happy for him, couldn’t be happier.”

Jansen scored eight points in the first half. In the fourth quarter, Jansen broke Ayer’s record and became Kelly’s all-time leading scorer.

“It was crazy. I didn’t know how many points I had left. I made the point and everyone went crazy,” Jansen said. “It was a good feeling. Got loyal fans that were all standing and cheering for me. That feels good and I couldn’t be happier. I’m proud to take it from Kendall. I’ve always liked Kendall and it felt good. Just glad to be a Hawk.”

