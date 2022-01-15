Franklin Co. Courthouse dedication scheduled for April

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A courthouse dedication is scheduled for Friday, April 12.

The event starts at 11 a.m.

A dedication ceremony will feature speeches by area dignitaries and ribbon cutting.

A dedication committee is working on a book and commemorative coin for the event.

They say the book will include the history of the courthouse from 1818 through 2022. It will also include events from passing the tax amendment to the decommissioning and demolition of the old courthouse.

Demolition of the 145-year-old Franklin County Courthouse in Benton, Illinois began on Aug. 5. (Source: KFVS) ((Source: KFVS))

The new courthouse was a $17-million project.

Back in October, the project was ahead of schedule and the courthouse was expected to open in mid-February.

