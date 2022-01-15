First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

The beginning of the weekend will be a windy, cold and wet as a strong winter storm moves south over the plains today and then turns east tonight into the lower Mississippi Valley. Although we will see quite a bit of rain, wet snow and wind….temps just above freezing should keep travel impacts pretty minimal. Precip this morning will be rain, but as northeast winds increase we’ll start to slowly cool down and should see a gradual changeover to wet snow. Some accumulating snow of a few inches is possible today over our western counties mainly in SE MO but even there it should melt on roadways. By tonight we’ll be dropping below freezing….but most of the precip tonight should be limited to our southern counties e.g. the Bootheel, NW Tennessee and extreme SW Kentucky where a few inches of snow could accumulate along the very southern edge of our viewing area. By tomorrow morning the system will be moving toward Georgia and we’ll see clearing skies.

The week ahead is looking mostly dry and cool. The once exception is a weak system moving through on Wednesday with clouds and a few rain showers. Behind this system we’ll have another quick shot of arctic air, so it will be quite cold again for the end of the week, before rebounding again next weekend.

