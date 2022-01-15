First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A strong winter low will be spinning across the lower Mississippi Valley to our south overnight….and into Alabama and Georgia tomorrow. A band of precipitation on the northern edge of this system will spread rain and then snow through southern counties of the Heartland overnight. Increasingly gusty north winds will pull in colder air, so temps will gradually fall to near or below freezing. This will allow for accumulating snow and travel impacts from the Bootheel into NW Tennessee and SW Kentucky (mainly closer to the TN line) overnight. Northern counties may see some light snow or flurries, but little or any accumulation is expected, though some icy spots may develop as temps fall into the 20s. By daybreak Sunday a few snow showers could be lingering in NW Tennessee, but we’ll clear out quickly and should see mostly sunny by chilly and breezy conditions for most of the day.

The upcoming work will feature a couple of minor systems with clouds and small precip chances. The strongest will be with an arctic cold front on Wednesday….where we could have a little rain and snow. But behind this front we’ll get a quick shot of cold arctic air for a couple days to end the week, especially Thursday and Friday where it looks like we’ll have highs near or below freezing.

