3 homes damaged by gunfire in Carbondale Friday morning

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Three homes were damaged by gunfire on Friday morning, January 14.

According to police, they responded to East Cindy Street and South Wall Street around 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers say an unknown suspect fired shots from a small SUV at another vehicle in the area.

Two homes were hit during the gunfire.

The SUV was last seen driving on East Walnut Street and South Wall Street.

The third home was damaged on the 200 block of South Maple Street after shots were fired.

Officers say that the two shootings are related.

A juvenile was arrested for the weapons linked to both shootings.

No injuries were reported in relation to the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121.

