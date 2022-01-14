Heartland Votes
Western Ky. recovery centers to close in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

FEMA is offering grant money to tornado survivors.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) - All disaster and recovery centers and the mobile registration center will be closed on Monday, January 17 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Also, starting this weekend, including Jan. 16, all DRCs will be closed on Sundays.

Regular DRC hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday.

According to FEMA, operations at the following centers will resume at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18:

  • Warren County - Old Sears location at Greenwood Mall, 2625 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104
  • Caldwell County - Butler Gymnasium, 600 W. Main St., Princeton, KY 42445
  • Muhlenberg County - Neal’s Chapel General Baptist Church, State Route 81, Sacramento, KY 42372
  • Graves County - Graves County Public Library, 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield, KY 42066
  • Hopkins County - Community Center, 108 W. Keigan St., Dawson Springs, KY 42408
  • Hopkins County - Mike’s Old Pharmacy, 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway, Earlington, KY 42410

You click here to find locations for open DRCs or call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

The mobile registration center in Marshall County will also be closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

It is located at the Old Marshall County Library on Poplar Street in Benton. Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sunday.

