Western Ky. correctional officer accused of having sexual relationship with inmate

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky correctional officer is accused of having a sexual relationship with an inmate.

Jonathan Hackney, 35, of Marion, Ky., was charged with third-degree rape and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

According to Kentucky State Police, they received a call from the Western Kentucky Correctional Complex on Tuesday, January 11 in reference to a report of a sexual relationship between an inmate and a correctional officer.

A trooper responded to the facility and the investigation resulted in Hackney’s arrest.

He was taken to the Crittenden County Jail.

