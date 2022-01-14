Heartland Votes
U.S. 62 down to 1 lane west of I-24 Exit 27 due to chicken offal spill

Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to slick conditions and the smell created by the spill.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area due to slick conditions and the smell created by the spill.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62 is restricted to one lane west of Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 due to a chicken offal spill.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, early reports indicated about 2,000 gallons of chicken offal spilled along the road between the Loves Truck Stop adn Kentucky Dam Village State Park. This is along U.S. 62 between the 9 and 10 mile marker in Marshall County.

Due to slick conditions and smell created by the spill, they advise drivers to avoid the area.

Delays are likely due to the cleanup process.

Drivers may detour around this site via I-24 between Exit 27 and Exit 31, or via U.S. 641 South to U.S. 68 at Draffenville.

