Student honored for bravery in emergency after McCracken Co. school bus slid into floodwater

After their school bus slid off the road into floodwater, Lucas Taylor remained calm, helped...
After their school bus slid off the road into floodwater, Lucas Taylor remained calm, helped reassure his fellow students onboard and helped them get off the bus safely.(McCracken Co. Sheriff's Department/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Reidland Intermediate School student was honored recently for his bravery in an emergency.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, Lucas Taylor was one of six students on a bus that slid into floodwaters and tilted to its side. As the water rose in the school bus, Lucas remained calm and helped his fellow students.

They said he reassured other children that it was going to be ok and helped them get off the bus safely.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff’s Office Challenge Coin awarded Lucas the Citizens Meritorious Conduct Certificate on Tuesday, January 11.

Posted by McCracken County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 14, 2022

