SBA Business Recovery Centers in Ky. to close for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday,...
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday, Dec. 10.(Source: KFVS/Jordin Wyatt)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced SBA Business Recovery Centers in Kentucky will be closed Monday, January 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

They will reopen on Jan. 18.

SBA established centers for businesses and nonprofit organizations in declared counties so they could apply for low-interest disaster loans for damages caused by severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and tornadoes on December 10-11.

The disaster declaration covers Barren, Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties in Kentucky, which are eligible for both physical and economic injury disaster loans from the SBA.

Small businesses and most private nonprofit organizations in the following adjacent counties are eligible to apply only for SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Adair, Allen, Boyle, Breckinridge, Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Casey, Crittenden, Daviess, Edmonson, Grayson, Green, Hancock, Hardin, Larue, Livingston, Marion, McCracken, McLean, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Washington and Webster in Kentucky; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Henry, Lake, Montgomery, Obion, Robertson, Stewart and Weakley in Tennessee.

