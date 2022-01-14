Rain changes to snowfall overnight and through Saturday

Rain will change to snowfall mainly after midnight for northern counties in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. By daybreak on Saturday, the northern half of the Heartland will likely be under snow or a rain/snow mix, and the southern half of the Heartland will wake up to just rain. Temperatures will remain above freezing for most of the Heartland through the day, which will limit huge road concerns for much of the Heartland. North and western counties in southeast Missouri have the best chance to see accumulating snowfall through the day, and therefore could have slick roads. As we move deeper into Saturday evening, rain will change to snow for our southern most counties too, into the Bootheel and northwest Tennessee. Our southern counties still have a chance to see accumulating snowfall. We will have to watch where the band of snow set ups. Many models keep the heavier snow just to our south, but it is very close and could still move back to the north and dump snow in our southern counties. At this time, temperatures would be below freezing so there could be travel impacts if the snow sets up over parts of the Heartland. Please stay updated as the forecast will continue to change as it moves into the area.

