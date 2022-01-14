Heartland Votes
MoDOT to host virtual public hearing to discuss Future I-57 in Butler Co.

The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.(Source: KFVS/Rob Foote)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation will hold a virtual public hearing to discuss a proposed project to upgrade Route 67 to four lanes in preparation for Future I-57.

The virtual hearing will be Thursday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., with formal presentations beginning at 4 and 5 p.m.

The same presentation will be delivered at both 4 and 5 p.m.

The hearing will focus on Phase 2, which includes upgrading a 2-mile section of Route 67 to four lanes from County Road 338 to County Road 352.

Attendees will have opportunities to ask questions or share comments.

Comments will be accepted through Thursday, Feb. 17.

You can join the virtual hearing by clicking here.

According to MoDOT, the proposed project includes upgrading Route 67 to interstate standards from the Route 160/158 interchange south of Poplar Bluff, Mo. to the Missouri/Arkansas state line.

The entire project limits are broken down into five phases: Phases 1A and 1B, as well as Phases 2-4.

MoDOT says Phase 1A received funding through Governor Mike Parson’s cost share program.

Phases 1B and 2 were funded thanks to a cost share between MoDOT and the City of Poplar Bluff. This was made possible after Poplar Bluff voters approved a ballot measure to help fund the expansion in August 2019.

According to MoDOT, funding is not yet secured for Phases 3 and 4. They said schedules will be determined as funding becomes available.

