MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid westbound Interstate 24 at the 10 mile marker.

According to the sheriff’s office, a vehicle reportedly veered off the road and crashed into the water.

They said emergency responders are en route.

