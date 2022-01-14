Marion, Ill. police looking for truck that left the scene of a crash

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are looking for the owner of a truck they say left the scene of a crash on January 2.

Police responded to the call at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Court and Boyton Street. They said the truck involved in the crash was stopped at the stoplight on Boyton and Court Street with a passenger car stopped behind it.

As the fire department proceeded to make the turn onto Boyton Street, they said the stopped truck backed up to make room for the firetruck to turn. The truck then proceeded to back into the front of the passenger car, damaging it.

Police say the truck then turned left onto Court Street, going southbound, leaving the scene.

They provided video surveillance of the crash.

Anyone with information on the owner of the truck is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.

