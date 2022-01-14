Heartland Votes
Man accused of threatening people with knife at Carbondale Amtrak station

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A man is accused of threatening people with a knife at a Carbondale Amtrak station.

Charles Pearson, 80, of Chicago, was charged with aggravated assault and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

According to police, officers responded to Amtrak at 401 South Illinois Ave. around 2:45 a.m. on January 14 for a report of a man threatening people with a knife after he was removed from the train by Amtrak employees.

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Pearson, armed with a knife.

They said he tried to get back on the train, but then complied with officers when they ordered him to drop the knife.

He was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

