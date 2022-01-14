Heartland Votes
Ill. Secretary of State extends closure of in-person services

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:33 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (KFVS) - All Illinois Secretary of State offices will remain closed another week.

All in-person driver services will not be available until Monday, January 24.

The department cited high COVID-19 numbers in its announcement on Thursday, January 13 .

This is an extension of the Secretary of State suspending in-person services on Jan. 3. Offices had planned to reopen after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

Some services are still available through the department’s website.

Some of those include:

  • Renewing a license plate sticker
  • Renewing a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify
  • Obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, Obtaining a driver record abstract
  • Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expiration dates to March 31, 2022.

This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits.

