IDPH reports more than 200K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 207,203 new cases of COVID-19, including 738 deaths, since January 7.

Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 2,589,640 cases, including 29,099 deaths.

Since Jan. 7, labs have reported 1,956,972 specimens for a total of 47,949,094.

As of Thursday night, 7,320 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,148 patients were in the ICU and 657 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, updated data analysis shows almost 90 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are unvaccinated.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from January 7-13 is 10.6 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from January 7-13 is 15.6 percent.

A total of 19,893,424 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 51,070 doses.

Of Illinois’ total population, almost 74 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated and more than 42 percent boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

