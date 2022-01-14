Heartland truck driving instructor reacts to apprenticeship program for teens

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The federal government is considering a plan to get more truck drivers on the road.

It involves an apprenticeship test program for drivers 18 to 20 years of age.

”The biggest obstacle is going to be the insurance companies.”

Truck Driving instructor Chuck Hower said allowing 18–20-year-old truckers to drive outside their home state will come with a price.

“Insurance companies dictate so much policy to trucking companies now,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a hard sell to get 18 to 21-year-olds being able to be insured by an insurance company.”

Highway safety advocates point to data showing that younger drivers get in more crashes than older ones.

The safe driver apprenticeship pilot program is designed to help with the ongoing truck driver shortage and working conditions.

“People who want to work, I think, that’s the biggest problem and truck driving is not an easy occupation,” Hower said.

He said the program could work with proper training.

“Safety is paramount in the trucking industry itself, there are so many different things that you have to look out for,” he said. “You have to watch out and pay particular attention because your held to a high standard for the other drivers.”

Right now, commercial truck drivers must be at least 21 to cross state lines

The American Trucking Association supports the measure.

The industry is facing a shortage of 80,000 drivers just to meet current demands.

