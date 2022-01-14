Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland truck driving instructor reacts to apprenticeship program for teens

Truck Driving instructor Chuck Hower said allowing 18–20-year-old truckers to drive outside...
Truck Driving instructor Chuck Hower said allowing 18–20-year-old truckers to drive outside their home state will come with a price.(KFVS)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The federal government is considering a plan to get more truck drivers on the road.

It involves an apprenticeship test program for drivers 18 to 20 years of age.

”The biggest obstacle is going to be the insurance companies.”

Truck Driving instructor Chuck Hower said allowing 18–20-year-old truckers to drive outside their home state will come with a price.

“Insurance companies dictate so much policy to trucking companies now,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a hard sell to get 18 to 21-year-olds being able to be insured by an insurance company.”

Highway safety advocates point to data showing that younger drivers get in more crashes than older ones.

The safe driver apprenticeship pilot program is designed to help with the ongoing truck driver shortage and working conditions.

“People who want to work, I think, that’s the biggest problem and truck driving is not an easy occupation,” Hower said.

He said the program could work with proper training.

“Safety is paramount in the trucking industry itself, there are so many different things that you have to look out for,” he said. “You have to watch out and pay particular attention because your held to a high standard for the other drivers.”

Right now, commercial truck drivers must be at least 21 to cross state lines

The American Trucking Association supports the measure.

The industry is facing a shortage of 80,000 drivers just to meet current demands.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees
David Ian Blue was given a 60-year prison term. A conviction and sentence his family claims is...
High profile attorney to represent Ill. man in bid for release
A truck driver rescued a crash victim from a creek on Friday, January 14.
Truck driver credited with saving crash victim from McCracken Co. creek
A hearing was held on Friday for a Williamson County man convicted of sexual assault.
Lawyer argues for new trial for man convicted of sexual assault