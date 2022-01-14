Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Heartland Hoops 1/14

Heartland Hoops on Friday, Jan. 14.
Heartland Hoops on Friday, Jan. 14.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Heartland Hoops tips off tonight at 10 p.m.

The show will feature scores and highlights from some of the biggest games in the Heartland.

Check the scores tonight here.

Here is a look at tonight’s featured matchups:

  • Kennett at Kelly girls’ game
  • Chaffee at Kelly
  • Bernie at Dexter
  • Nashville at Anna-Jonesboro
  • Clarkton at Scott City
  • Carterville at Du Quoin
  • Oran at St. Vincent
  • Zalma at Oak Ridge
  • Naylor at Doniphan

If you’re at the game, send us your photos and videos below!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

Heartland Sports at 11 p.m. on 12/12/21
Heartland Sports on 12/12/21
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27.
Heartland Football Friday playoffs Nov. 26-27
The Vienna Classic Tournament kicked off on Monday, November 22.
Southern Ill. schools compete in Vienna Classic Tournament
Heartland Football Friday playoff games Friday-Saturday, Nov. 19-20.
Heartland Football Friday playoff games Nov. 19-20