High profile attorney to represent Ill. man in bid for release

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high-profile attorney is making a case for a Heartland man she says was wrongfully convicted.

The case dates back to summer 2021 when a Williamson County jury convicted David Ian Blue of sexually assaulting a child.

“We stand in solidarity with David, who is innocent and should be free and we will not stop until he is free,” said Dr. Michael Blue, brother of David Blue.

David Blue is sentenced to 6 years. He was facing up to 60 years.

A conviction and sentence his family claims is an unfair decision.

Jennifer Bonjean, of the Bonjean Law Group, was hired by the Blue family to argue for David’s conviction to be thrown out.

“There was not a shred of corroborating evidence and on this evidence, he should of been acquitted,” she said.

Williamson County Assistant State’s attorney Thomas Slayton said he is confident in the guilty verdict and their office’s investigation.

Meanwhile, the Blue family is putting their trust in Bonjean, an attorney who represented high-profile celebrities such as actor Bill Cosby and singer R. Kelly in their sexual abuse criminal cases.

“We have finished our post-trial hearings in front of Judge Schafer and they have not been concluded entirely. Judge Schafer did deny the motion to reconsider her finding, unfortunately,” said Bonjean.

The judge now has within five days to make her ruling.

