Heartland Votes
Advertisement

High profile attorney to represent Ill. man in bid for release

By Colin Baillie
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A high-profile attorney is making a case for a Heartland man she says was wrongfully convicted.

The case dates back to summer 2021 when a Williamson County jury convicted David Ian Blue of sexually assaulting a child.

“We stand in solidarity with David, who is innocent and should be free and we will not stop until he is free,” said Dr. Michael Blue, brother of David Blue.

David Blue is sentenced to 6 years. He was facing up to 60 years.

A conviction and sentence his family claims is an unfair decision.

Jennifer Bonjean, of the Bonjean Law Group, was hired by the Blue family to argue for David’s conviction to be thrown out.

“There was not a shred of corroborating evidence and on this evidence, he should of been acquitted,” she said.

Williamson County Assistant State’s attorney Thomas Slayton said he is confident in the guilty verdict and their office’s investigation.

Meanwhile, the Blue family is putting their trust in Bonjean, an attorney who represented high-profile celebrities such as actor Bill Cosby and singer R. Kelly in their sexual abuse criminal cases.

“We have finished our post-trial hearings in front of Judge Schafer and they have not been concluded entirely. Judge Schafer did deny the motion to reconsider her finding, unfortunately,” said Bonjean.

The judge now has within five days to make her ruling.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

Eight people died when the candle factory collapsed during a tornado on December 10.
Mayfield Consumer Products to lay off 501 employees
Truck Driving instructor Chuck Hower said allowing 18–20-year-old truckers to drive outside...
Heartland truck driving instructor reacts to apprenticeship program for teens
A truck driver rescued a crash victim from a creek on Friday, January 14.
Truck driver credited with saving crash victim from McCracken Co. creek
A hearing was held on Friday for a Williamson County man convicted of sexual assault.
Lawyer argues for new trial for man convicted of sexual assault