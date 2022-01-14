Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:05 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be hosting a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday, January 16.
The event will be held at the Osage Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Pre-registration is not required, but with snow possible this weekend, DHSS recommends checking their website before leaving for the testing.
The test used will be the PCR test, which requires a nasal swab.
Results will be available as soon as possible, but no later than 72 hours from the event.
For more information, click here for the DHSS community COVID-19 testing link.
