First Alert Friday Morning Outlook

The main story has to do with the winter storm that will be developing over the plains today and moving through the lower Mississippi Valley on Saturday. This will bring periods of rain and wet snow to our region tonight through Saturday night…..as it moves to our west and then south. Today will be mainly cloudy and cool but quiet as the system will be well to our northwest. Overnight tonight precip will begin to develop mainly as light rain, but will begin to transition to wet snow from northwest to southeast toward daybreak. On Saturday the rain will continue to transition to snow from north to south and may become heavy at times, especially in our southern counties. However, surface air temps just above freezing should limit accumulations on roadways, at least until sunset Saturday. Snow that lingers in Saturday night over our southeastern counties could impact travel. Models continue to spit out anywhere from trave amounts to over 6″ of wet snow with this system, with heaviest amounts in far northwest and southeastern counties.

The remainder of the outlook is looking chilly but dry. Sunday and Monday look cold and dry…with moderating temps on Tuesday into Wednesday. A mostly dry cold front will move through about Wednesday, bringing a shot of colder but dry air from Thursday through next weekend. No significant precip is expected during the work week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.