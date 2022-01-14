Farmington, Mo. man facing child porn charges

FARMINGTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was arrested on charges of child pornography.

Joshua Hammers, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on Wednesday, January 12 for promoting and possession of child pornography.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, investigators executed a search warrant on Wednesday at Hammers’ home on Hyler Drive. They say they found child porn on his cell phone.

On Thursday, Jan. 13, the St. Francois County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Hammers with one count of promoting child porn and five counts of child porn possession.

Hammers remains in custody at the St. Francois County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

