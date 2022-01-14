Egyptian Health Dept. reports 157 new cases of COVID-19
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - one under the age of 1, one under the age of 5, three under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, eight in their 20s, five in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, eight in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and four in their 80s
- Male - one under the age of 5, three under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, seven in their 20s, nine in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 80s
- Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 10, four in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s
- Male - one under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s and seven in their 60s.
Currently, Saline County has had a total of 6,296 positive cases, including 79 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,805 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,158 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
