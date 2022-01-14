Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Egyptian Health Dept. reports 157 new cases of COVID-19

The Egyptian Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.(WBRC)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:11 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 157 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.

The newly reported cases include:

Saline County

  • Female - one under the age of 1, one under the age of 5, three under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, eight in their 20s, five in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, eight in their 50s, three in their 60s, two in their 70s and four in their 80s
  • Male - one under the age of 5, three under the age of 10, 11 in their teens, seven in their 20s, nine in their 30s, five in their 40s, three in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and two in their 80s

Gallatin County

  • Female - one under the age of 5, one under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, three in their 30s and one in their 80s
  • Male - one in their teens, one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 60s and one in their 70s

White County

  • Female - one under the age of 10, four in their 20s, three in their 30s, two in their 40s, four in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s
  • Male - one under the age of 10, two in their teens, two in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, four in their 50s and seven in their 60s.

Currently, Saline County has had a total of 6,296 positive cases, including 79 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,805 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,158 positive cases, including 10 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY tomorrow due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

Campbell R-2 School District students and staff will have a four day weekend starting on...
Campbell R-2 School Dist. cancels classes Friday
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be hosting a free drive-thru...
Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau on Sunday
All Illinois Secretary of State offices will remain closed another week.
Ill. Secretary of State extends closure of in-person services
Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19
Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19