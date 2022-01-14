East Prairie R-2 School Dist. temporarily suspends in-person classes, switches to AMI learning

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. (KFVS) - East Prairie R-2 School District Board of Education members voted to temporarily suspend in-person classes for a few days.

According to the school district, classes are not canceled, but will transition to Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) learning days for Friday, January 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 18.

This means students and staff will learn and work from home remotely on both days.

All school buildings will be closed during the AMI days.

