Conservation agents investigating after bag of dead ducks found in Fremont, Mo.

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Conservation agents are investigating after a bag of duck carcasses was found along a county road in Fremont.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, they were notified on January 12 to a suspicious trash bag.

Agents found a black trash bag with 20 waterfowl intact along with other meat.

They said the waterfowl could have been used for human consumption.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-392-1111 or Agent Baldridge at 573-604-0082.

