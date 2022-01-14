Carbondale branch of NAACP to stream Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, program

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale branch of the NAACP will stream its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast and program.

It will be January 17 at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms. The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. and the program will be at 9 a.m.

Organizers say there will be a limited number of people in-person, because the tickets already sold out.

The program will be live screened on the Carbondale Public Library YouTube channel and the Carbondale, Illinois Facebook page.

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Paul Frazier and Terrence Lyles.

There will also be group singing and music.

