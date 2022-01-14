Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Carbondale branch of NAACP to stream Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast, program

The Carbondale branch of the NAACP will stream its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast and...
The Carbondale branch of the NAACP will stream its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast and program.(WCJB)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Carbondale branch of the NAACP will stream its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day breakfast and program.

It will be January 17 at the SIU Student Center Ballrooms. The breakfast will be at 8 a.m. and the program will be at 9 a.m.

Organizers say there will be a limited number of people in-person, because the tickets already sold out.

The program will be live screened on the Carbondale Public Library YouTube channel and the Carbondale, Illinois Facebook page.

Keynote speakers will include Dr. Paul Frazier and Terrence Lyles.

There will also be group singing and music.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

A Golden Alert was issued for 73-year-old Virginia Emerson.
Search continues for missing Hickman Co., Ky. woman
Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19
Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19
Ribbon cutting held for new pet adoption center in Cape Girardeau Co.; shelter announces new name
Ribbon cutting held for new pet adoption center in Cape Girardeau Co.; shelter announces new name
Pet supplies in short stock in the Heartland
Pet supplies in short stock in the Heartland