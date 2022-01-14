Campbell R-2 School Dist. cancels classes Friday

CAMPBELL, Mo. (KFVS) - Campbell R-2 School District students and staff will have a four day weekend starting on Friday, January 14.

School leaders said they decided to cancel classes on Friday to allow everyone to get healthy. They report there has been a recent increase in illnesses in the school community and surrounding communities.

In addition to no classes and no AMI learning on Friday, students will not have classes on Monday, due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

During the closure, all extracurricular activities in the district have been canceled until Tuesday, Jan. 18. This includes games and practices. Rescheduled date will be announced later.

The school district said they will monitoring the health situation and announce any changes.

