Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old boy in Tennessee

Alijah Kensinger, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
Alijah Kensinger, 6, went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.(TBI)
By Kelly Ann Krueger, Savannah Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert for a missing 6-year-old out of Tellico Plains.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Alijah Kensinger went missing shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Detective Jason Phillyew told WVLT they believe that the Alijah wandered off and is lost somewhere in the woods.

“We think he’s gone in the woods, gotten turned around, possibly injured himself and couldn’t find his way back.” said Phillyew.

According to officials, Alijah went to play in the woods in the backyard with his dog. Soon after, the dog came back wet and without Alijah.

Officials are now checking all the creeks and bodies of water nearby. It did rain during the day, according to officials.

Phillyew said the cold, the dark, and terrain has become a challenge at this point for search parties. About 30 people were searching on foot Thursday night into Friday morning.

Officials said two highway patrol helicopters and a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation plane are all searching the air.

More than 100 people assisted in the search, according to police. An air search resumed earlier Friday morning.

Residents said the woods are dense, hilly and hard to navigate.

“Unless you’re from the boonies and the sticks, you don’t need to be here. It’s hard enough looking for a kid. We don’t need to be looking for adults, too,” said resident Eli Thompson.

Kensinger went missing under the care of his grandmother.

Both his mom and dad have been contacted by police on the status of their son’s disappearance. The father lives in Monroe County, and the mother is from out-of-state, according to police.

No suspects have been taken into custody at this time.

Kensinger is 4 feet tall, 55 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey hooded jacket with a red zipper, jeans, and orange and black sneakers.

Copyright 2022 WVLT Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington, Oct. 22, 2021.
Supreme Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for US businesses
A health worker collects a sample from a person being tested for COVID-19 at the Miguel Hidalgo...
When am I contagious if infected with omicron?
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

Latest News

Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo after...
Visa revoked again, tennis star Djokovic faces deportation from Australia
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors
Gov. Beshear signs tornado relief bill
Gov. Beshear signs tornado relief bill
Hairdresser Chelsea Woody stands outside her car at a grocery store Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in...
Goodbye ‘godsend’: Expiration of child tax credits hits home