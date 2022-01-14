Ag Connect event canceled due to rising number of COVID-19 cases
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ag Connect event has been canceled due to a rising number of cases of COVID-19.
It was scheduled to be at the Black River Coliseum January 21-22.
According to the event Ag Connect Facebook page, it’s an agriculture event for those in the industry. It was sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension Council of Butler County.
