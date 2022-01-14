Heartland Votes
Ag Connect event canceled due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

According to the event Ag Connect Facebook page, it’s an agriculture event for those in the...
According to the event Ag Connect Facebook page, it's an agriculture event for those in the industry.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ag Connect event has been canceled due to a rising number of cases of COVID-19.

It was scheduled to be at the Black River Coliseum January 21-22.

Due to the rise in COVID cases in our area, Ag Connect 2022 has been canceled. We would like to thank everyone who has...

Posted by Poplar Bluff Ag Connect on Friday, January 14, 2022

According to the event Ag Connect Facebook page, it’s an agriculture event for those in the industry. It was sponsored by the University of Missouri Extension Council of Butler County.

