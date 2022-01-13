Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Southern 7 Health Dept. switches to IDPH new centralized contact tracing system

Southern Seven Health Department will be switching over to Illinois Department of Public...
Southern Seven Health Department will be switching over to Illinois Department of Public Health’s new centralized contact tracing system on Thursday, Jan. 13.(KFYR)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department will be switching over to Illinois Department of Public Health’s new centralized contact tracing system on Thursday, Jan. 13.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, individuals who take a lab Covid-19 test and receive a positive result will be contacted by text message from IDPH.

The text message will display the following text: ‘IDPH COVID: There is important info for you, call 312-777-1999 or click the link.

The IDPH text message does not confirm your results or display information.

If your results come back positive, you can use the web link sent in the text message to give you helpful tips.

You will need to call the number provided by IDPH and cooperate with the contact tracing process to get a release letter to return to work, school and the doctors.

Those that don’t have a cell phone number will receive a phone call from IDPH’S Covid-19 surge center.

You will only be contacted by the Southern Seven Health Department Contact Tracing Team if your case is flagged as high priority.

It is important you call the number listed from IDPH or answer the phone call if you don’t have the ability to receive texts so you can get your quarantine or isolation release letters.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

The state’s top public health official says 80% of people hospitalized for COVID-19...
Illinois hospitals overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Judge Melissa A. Morgan is now the first female to be elected as chief judge for the circuit.
First female ever elected as chief judge for Illinois’ Second Judicial Circuit
The Bank of Carbondale will merge with First Southern Bank.
The Bank of Carbondale to merge with First Southern Bank