Southern 7 Health Dept. switches to IDPH new centralized contact tracing system

SOUTHERN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department will be switching over to Illinois Department of Public Health’s new centralized contact tracing system on Thursday, Jan. 13.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, individuals who take a lab Covid-19 test and receive a positive result will be contacted by text message from IDPH.

The text message will display the following text: ‘IDPH COVID: There is important info for you, call 312-777-1999 or click the link.

The IDPH text message does not confirm your results or display information.

If your results come back positive, you can use the web link sent in the text message to give you helpful tips.

You will need to call the number provided by IDPH and cooperate with the contact tracing process to get a release letter to return to work, school and the doctors.

Those that don’t have a cell phone number will receive a phone call from IDPH’S Covid-19 surge center.

You will only be contacted by the Southern Seven Health Department Contact Tracing Team if your case is flagged as high priority.

It is important you call the number listed from IDPH or answer the phone call if you don’t have the ability to receive texts so you can get your quarantine or isolation release letters.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.