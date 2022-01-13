SIU COVID-19 update, face-to-face classes

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale announced an update to Covid-19 data, protocols and other regulations for students returning to campus for the spring semester.

According to SIU, about 8,000 tests have been conducted on campus or reported from off campus since Jan. 1.

This week, almost 3,700 Salukis have been tested on campus.

Of the 2,778 results available, 271 tested positive for an overall positivity rate of 9.8%.

By comparison, the state positivity rates is 16.7%, while Jackson County’s is 20.4%.

SIU says it will hold face-to-face classes safely, with health and safety protocols in place.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, face-to-face instruction will resume.

The requirement to wear masks in shared indoor spaces such as classrooms, lobbies and hallways remains in effect. SIU will continue to monitor the situation and watch the positivity rates from continued testing, adjusting plans accordingly.

Testing Continues

If you have yet to be tested, plenty of appointments are available between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. tomorrow.

Follow the instructions at the bottom of the on-campus testing page.

Next week, SIU will offer testing

Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Thursday, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hourly employees must be tested on campus.

If testing on campus would cause a significant inconvenience, please email pandemicinfo@siu.edu for instructions to upload an off-campus test result.

Be aware that results from at-home COVID tests will not be accepted.

If you have recently tested positive for COVID, upload your information to the Saluki Health Portal.

You will not be required to retest for 90 days after the positive result. When the 90 days expire, you will be placed back in the testing protocol and required to test weekly.

Fully vaccinated employees and students must test one time. Starting Tuesday, if you are in the testing protocol, you will be required to test each week, per Gov. Pritzker’s executive order.

Masks are Available

The type of mask you use should comply with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guide to face masks.

If you would like to double mask, cloth masks are available for students at the Dean of Students Office, Student Health Center, the Student Center ID office and the Student Recreation Center.

Instructors can pick up cloth and disposable masks at their college deans’ and school directors’ offices.

If an employee would like to request an additional SIU cloth mask, an online request form is available, and the masks will be sent via campus mail.

To request disposable masks for guests or campus members who have forgotten a mask, please email hrbenefits@siu.edu. SIU says it anticipates the order of N95 masks will arrive this week.

Booster clinic planned

Vaccines, with boosters, are the best way to prevent serious illness and death. SIU will host a COVID vaccine booster clinic 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 19-20 at the Student Center Renaissance Room.

The Pfizer, Moderna and J&J boosters will be available.

To sign up, visit siu.edu/coronavirus.

Students and employees who receive a booster shot on campus next week will receive a $5 gift card to Starbucks. If you would like to receive a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov.

SIU will post updates to siu.edu/coronavirus. You can send queries to pandemicinfo@siu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.