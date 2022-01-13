Heartland Votes
SEMO men’s basketball game at SIUE rescheduled

The Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball game between Southeast Missouri State University...
The Ohio Valley Conference men's basketball game between Southeast Missouri State University and SIU Edwardsville has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Redhawks program.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Ohio Valley Conference men’s basketball game between Southeast Missouri State University and SIU Edwardsville has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Redhawks program.

It was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 15.

Per the OVC’s rescheduling policy, the game will be rescheduled in the first available Monday makeup window that both teams have available, which is February 7.

According to SEMO, the tip time is set for 7 p.m. at First Community Arena in Edwardsville, Ill.

The SEMO at SIUE women’s game on Jan. 15 will go on as scheduled at 1 p.m.

