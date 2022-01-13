SEMO gymnastics meet changed, facing Missouri in dual meet

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s women’s gymnastics, the defending 2021 USA Gymnastics National Champions, will head to Columbia, Missouri on Monday, Jan. 17, to face Missouri in a dual meet instead of traveling to Kent State for a quad meet on Sunday, Jan. 16.

The first rotation is slated to start at 2 p.m. at Hearnes Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Missouri’s meet against Louisiana State, set for Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 at Hearnes Center was postponed due to Covid-19 issues within the LSU gymnastic program, consistent with Southeastern Conference Covid-19 management requirements.

For information regarding any scheduling updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.