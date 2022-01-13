Heartland Votes
Redhawks gymnastics headed to Kent State quad meet after home dual canceled

According to SEMO, the meet will not be made up at this time. (Source: Southeast Missouri State...
According to SEMO, the meet will not be made up at this time. (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University’s home-opening dual meet on Friday, January 14 has been canceled.

It was going to be at Houck Field, but was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Centenary gymnastics program.

According to SEMO, the meet will not be made up at this time.

SEMO will now open its 2022 season on Sunday, January 16 at Kent State’s Quad Meet.

First rotation is scheduled to start at noon at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio. The Redhawks will face Illinois, Northern Illinois and host, Kent State, in their season opener.

According to SEMO, they will not be traveling to Columbia, Mo. on Monday, Jan. 17 to face Missouri in a dual meet as previously announced due to COVID-19 protocols within the Missouri program.

Single-meet ticket holders will receive a refund directly to their card.

Season ticket holders will receive a prorated credit to apply toward future SEMO Athletics ticket purchases, or they may request to receive a prorated refund after the completion of the season.

