Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Prince Andrew’s military affiliations, royal patronages returned to queen

FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an...
FILE - In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during an interview.(Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:49 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace said on Thursday that Prince Andrew’s honorary military titles and royal patronages have been returned to Queen Elizabeth II with her “approval and agreement.”

More than 150 navy and army veterans had written to the queen asking her to strip Andrew of all his military ranks and titles after a U.S. judge said Wednesday a sex assault lawsuit against Andrew could go ahead.

In a joint letter issued by the group Republic, they said Andrew had “brought the services he is associated into disrepute.”

The palace said in a brief statement that “with the queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and royal patronages have been returned to the queen.”

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the statement added.

A U.S. district judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a civil case against Andrew by an American woman, Virginia Giuffre, who alleges the royal sexually abused her when she was 17.

District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected an argument by Andrew’s lawyers that Giuffre’s lawsuit should be thrown out at an early stage because of an old legal settlement she had with Jeffrey Epstein, the financier she claims set up sexual encounters with the prince.

He stressed that he wasn’t ruling on the truth of the allegations.

Andrew’s lawyers have said that the royal never sexually abused or assaulted Giuffre and that he “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Palace officials have declined to comment on the “ongoing legal matter.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
Biden: Wearing mask 'patriotic duty'
FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a...
The heat stays on: Earth hits 6th warmest year on record
A Miami-Dade police officer rescues a dolphin caught in a fishing net.
WATCH: Florida police officer rescues dolphin trapped in fishing net
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. U.S....
COVID-19 pill rollout stymied by shortages as omicron rages