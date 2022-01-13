Pet supplies in short stock in the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve seen all kinds of shortages since the pandemic began due to supply chain issues.

Now, it looks like your pets could feel the impact too.

Keeping cats and dogs fed at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is a top priority for assistant director Samantha Kelley.

She said food is running low these days.

“About a couple months ago, we started noticing that our dog food was getting low, and we hadn’t had any more come in,” Kelley said.

“Most recently we’ve been down to I think like I want to say we have three bags in there right now.”

Safe Harbor relies heavily on donations. When there aren’t enough, Kelley said it affects the community too.

“We fill up a bucket outside that we put the food in and so we’ve been struggling to keep up with that,” she said.

“We’ve had to tell people because, you know, we try to help out and we’re like we can’t, we’re getting really low on what we have and even with our limited dog space, we’ve only got five dogs out there right now but it’s still, I mean, they gotta eat and we gotta make sure there’s food because we never know what’s going to happen.”

Workers at a couple stores in Cape Girardeau said it’s a struggle to keep shelves stocked.

Over at Tropical Island Pets, the owner said products other than food are hard to find.

“We have had problems getting in like coconut-based bedding, heat pads, heat bulbs, that sort of thing. The stuff that keeps your reptile warm in the winter,” Cassidy Stone said.

Stone said she has to go through more suppliers just to get what she needs.

“We’ve had some luck, I’m up to three of four different suppliers that I’m having to use just to get heat bulbs and heat pads in stock because if ones out, the other persons got it,” Stone said.

She said, thankfully, her customers are understanding.

“We have a great customer base, so no complaints there whatsoever,” she said.

The Wall Street Journal reports more pandemic pet adoptions and pet owners buying more food could contribute to the pet food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.