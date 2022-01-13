Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pet supplies in short stock in the Heartland

Some workers at Cape Girardeau stores say pet supplies are hard to find.
Some workers at Cape Girardeau stores say pet supplies are hard to find.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - We’ve seen all kinds of shortages since the pandemic began due to supply chain issues.

Now, it looks like your pets could feel the impact too.

Keeping cats and dogs fed at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary is a top priority for assistant director Samantha Kelley.

She said food is running low these days.

“About a couple months ago, we started noticing that our dog food was getting low, and we hadn’t had any more come in,” Kelley said.

“Most recently we’ve been down to I think like I want to say we have three bags in there right now.”

Safe Harbor relies heavily on donations. When there aren’t enough, Kelley said it affects the community too.

“We fill up a bucket outside that we put the food in and so we’ve been struggling to keep up with that,” she said.

“We’ve had to tell people because, you know, we try to help out and we’re like we can’t, we’re getting really low on what we have and even with our limited dog space, we’ve only got five dogs out there right now but it’s still, I mean, they gotta eat and we gotta make sure there’s food because we never know what’s going to happen.”

Workers at a couple stores in Cape Girardeau said it’s a struggle to keep shelves stocked.

Over at Tropical Island Pets, the owner said products other than food are hard to find.

“We have had problems getting in like coconut-based bedding, heat pads, heat bulbs, that sort of thing. The stuff that keeps your reptile warm in the winter,” Cassidy Stone said.

Stone said she has to go through more suppliers just to get what she needs.

“We’ve had some luck, I’m up to three of four different suppliers that I’m having to use just to get heat bulbs and heat pads in stock because if ones out, the other persons got it,” Stone said.

She said, thankfully, her customers are understanding.

“We have a great customer base, so no complaints there whatsoever,” she said.

The Wall Street Journal reports more pandemic pet adoptions and pet owners buying more food could contribute to the pet food shortage.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

Fire generic
2 children die in a house fire in Pulaski County, Mo.
According to SEMO, the meet will not be made up at this time. (Source: Southeast Missouri State...
Redhawks gymnastics headed to Kent State quad meet after home dual canceled
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
The sheriff’s office is investigating property damage at the Bois Brule Levee.
Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating property damage, reward offered