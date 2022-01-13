Perry County, Ill. health dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 3
- 5-11 years - 10
- 12-17 years - 12
- 18-64 years - 47
- 65 and up - 8
A summary of the cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 529
- Released from isolation - 5,156
- Deaths - 87
The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It is walk-in and kids under 18 must accompanied by an adult.
They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.