Perry County, Ill. health dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.

The newly reported cases include:

0-4 years - 3

5-11 years - 10

12-17 years - 12

18-64 years - 47

65 and up - 8

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

Active cases - 529

Released from isolation - 5,156

Deaths - 87

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It is walk-in and kids under 18 must accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

