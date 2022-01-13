Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry County, Ill. health dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19

The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.(generic)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 3
  • 5-11 years - 10
  • 12-17 years - 12
  • 18-64 years - 47
  • 65 and up - 8

A summary of the cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 529
  • Released from isolation - 5,156
  • Deaths - 87

The health department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Jan. 19. It is walk-in and kids under 18 must accompanied by an adult.

They will have vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 221 new cases of COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear gave a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m.
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
Caruthersville School District #18 is implementing its AMI Plan for Thursday, January 13...
Caruthersville schools suspend in-person classes; implements AMI plan
Caruthersville schools suspend in-person classes; implements AMI plan
Caruthersville schools suspend in-person classes; implements AMI plan