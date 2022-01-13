Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating property damage, reward offered

The sheriff’s office is investigating property damage at the Bois Brule Levee.
The sheriff’s office is investigating property damage at the Bois Brule Levee.(Gray News)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating property damage at the Bois Brule Levee.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for firing a gun into the Bois Brule Levee and Drainage District’s pumping infrastructure at the Cinque Hommes/Menfro location on or around December 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-547-4576 and ask for a detective.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

Some workers at Cape Girardeau stores say pet supplies are hard to find.
Pet supplies in short stock in the Heartland
Fire generic
2 children die in a house fire in Pulaski County, Mo.
According to SEMO, the meet will not be made up at this time. (Source: Southeast Missouri State...
Redhawks gymnastics headed to Kent State quad meet after home dual canceled
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects