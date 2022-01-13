Perry Co., Mo. Sheriff’s Office investigating property damage, reward offered

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The sheriff’s office is investigating property damage at the Bois Brule Levee.

According to the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, a reward of $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for firing a gun into the Bois Brule Levee and Drainage District’s pumping infrastructure at the Cinque Hommes/Menfro location on or around December 30.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 574-547-4576 and ask for a detective.

