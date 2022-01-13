Partly Cloudy And Mild

Partly cloud skies with temperatures ranging in the 30s starting off Thursday. A disturbance will move through today that could produce a few light rain showers or sprinkles during the early afternoon. Behind this, clouds will start to clear with more sunshine during the second half of today. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s near Mount Vernon, IL to the mid/upper 50s near Poplar Bluff, MO.

The main concern is the potential for accumulating snowfall this weekend. A low pressure system will be analyzed better today as it moves onto the west coast. This will provide a more reliable consensus on what will occur. The track of the system will also play a huge factor if some areas will see more snow or less snow. As of this morning, there will be areas that likely will see at least 2″ with some areas that could see more. This will begin late Friday night and have more impacts on Saturday and possibly Sunday as temperatures will be near freezing.

Next week will start off dry with temps back in the lower 40s.

-Lisa

