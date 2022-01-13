Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Partly Cloudy And Mild

Big Changes Arrive This Weekend....
A beautiful, mild winter day in Humbolt, Tenn.
A beautiful, mild winter day in Humbolt, Tenn.(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Partly cloud skies with temperatures ranging in the 30s starting off Thursday. A disturbance will move through today that could produce a few light rain showers or sprinkles during the early afternoon. Behind this, clouds will start to clear with more sunshine during the second half of today. High temperatures will range from the upper 40s near Mount Vernon, IL to the mid/upper 50s near Poplar Bluff, MO.

The main concern is the potential for accumulating snowfall this weekend. A low pressure system will be analyzed better today as it moves onto the west coast. This will provide a more reliable consensus on what will occur. The track of the system will also play a huge factor if some areas will see more snow or less snow. As of this morning, there will be areas that likely will see at least 2″ with some areas that could see more. This will begin late Friday night and have more impacts on Saturday and possibly Sunday as temperatures will be near freezing.

Next week will start off dry with temps back in the lower 40s.

-Lisa

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
First Alert 6 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking the threat of snow for Saturday.
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 1/12