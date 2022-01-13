Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah woman accused of taking vehicle

Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking...
Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (automobile $1,000-$10,000).(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:37 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of taking a truck from a motel parking lot.

Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (automobile $1,000-$10,000).

According to Paducah police, a man told them on Thursday morning, January 13 that his black 1989 GMC truck was stolen from the parking lot of a motel on Hinkleville Road.

He told them he suspected a woman that he had given a ride to on Wednesday evening.

Later in the morning, an officer spotted the truck in the parking lot of a different motel, this one on Joe Clifton Drive.

Police said the woman suspected of theft, Carrie Hernandez, was driving the truck.

She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

The Egyptian Health Department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 221 new cases of COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
Perry County, Ill. health dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19
Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary.
Murray, Ky. man accused of attempting to break into home
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning, January 13 for a new pet adoption center in Cape...
Ribbon cutting held for new pet adoption center in Cape Girardeau Co.; shelter announces new name