Paducah woman accused of taking vehicle

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of taking a truck from a motel parking lot.

Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking (automobile $1,000-$10,000).

According to Paducah police, a man told them on Thursday morning, January 13 that his black 1989 GMC truck was stolen from the parking lot of a motel on Hinkleville Road.

He told them he suspected a woman that he had given a ride to on Wednesday evening.

Later in the morning, an officer spotted the truck in the parking lot of a different motel, this one on Joe Clifton Drive.

Police said the woman suspected of theft, Carrie Hernandez, was driving the truck.

She was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

