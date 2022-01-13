Murray, Ky. man accused of attempting to break into home

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to break into a home.

Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 2000 block of Wiswell Road around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 13 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies found a truck trying to leave the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the truck tried to get into 911 caller’s home before officers arrived.

Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.

