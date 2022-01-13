Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Murray, Ky. man accused of attempting to break into home

Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary.
Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary.(Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is accused of trying to break into a home.

Aaron R. Wilkinson, 46, was arrested and charged with attempted second-degree burglary.

He was taken to the Calloway County Jail.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 2000 block of Wiswell Road around 3:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 13 for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

When they arrived, deputies found a truck trying to leave the home.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the truck tried to get into 911 caller’s home before officers arrived.

Anyone who witnesses any unusual or possible criminal activity is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 270-753-3151 or email ccso.office@callkyso.com.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

Carrie F. Hernandez, 31, of Paducah, was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking...
Paducah woman accused of taking vehicle
The Egyptian Health Department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 221 new cases of COVID-19
The Perry County Health Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, January 13.
Perry County, Ill. health dept. reports 80 new cases of COVID-19
A ribbon cutting was held on Thursday morning, January 13 for a new pet adoption center in Cape...
Ribbon cutting held for new pet adoption center in Cape Girardeau Co.; shelter announces new name