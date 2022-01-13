Heartland Votes
MoDOT prepares for upcoming snow

Snow plows and salt trucks are prepped and ready for this weekend’s snowfall.
Snow plows and salt trucks are prepped and ready for this weekend’s snowfall.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - State and county highway crews in the Heartland are keeping a close eye on the winter weather.

They’ve spent this week getting equipment ready to roll when the snow starts falling.

”We’ve got a lot of people watching the weather right now and getting trucks ready.”

“We’ve had three or four different updates this morning. We’re gonna keep watching that to know exactly when we need to hit the road, but we’ve got crews planning on being out 24 hours a day starting somewhere between Friday night and Saturday morning,” said Croarkin.

Mark Croarkin is a MoDOT engineer for the Southeast District.

He said timing is everything when pre-treating the roads.

“With the temperatures kind of warm, it’s gonna be a wet, heavy snow and it’s likely it will start with rain. So right now, we’re not putting anything out on the road because it would just wash off in the ditch with the rain that came first,” Croarkin said.

He said it’s important to stay at home and away from the roads.

“I mean we are talking about the potential for some significant snow, it’s really wet snow. If you can stay home just a little while it’s snowing hard and give us some time, we’ll clear the roads much faster,” said Croarkin.

MoDOT suggested checking www.modot.org for current information on the roads this weekend.

