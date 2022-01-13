Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19

The Nature Center will be closed, but according to the department, the trails and other outdoor...
The Nature Center will be closed, but according to the department, the trails and other outdoor areas will remain open.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will close its Southeast Regional Office on Friday, January 14 and Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Jan. 14-15 due to COVID-19.

Both locations will reopen on Jan. 18.

While the regional office is closed, they say staff will be available by phone at 573-290-5730 to help the public with conservation-related requests.

The office is closed on Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Nature Center will be closed, but according to the department, the trails and other outdoor areas will remain open.

They said outdoor and virtual programs scheduled for Jan. 14-15 are also canceled.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. man facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15.
FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Department, all of Highway E is closed.
Hwy. E in Perry County, Mo. closed due to fire
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
MoDOT to host virtual public hearing to discuss Future I-57 in Butler Co.
Murray man accused of attempted break in
Murray man accused of attempted break in
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
New details on background of former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer facing child molestation charges
Snow plows and salt trucks are prepped and ready for this weekend’s snowfall.
MoDOT prepares for upcoming snow