Mo. Dept. of Conservation Nature Center, Southeast Regional Office closed due to COVID-19

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation will close its Southeast Regional Office on Friday, January 14 and Cape Girardeau Nature Center on Jan. 14-15 due to COVID-19.

Both locations will reopen on Jan. 18.

While the regional office is closed, they say staff will be available by phone at 573-290-5730 to help the public with conservation-related requests.

The office is closed on Jan. 17 due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The Nature Center will be closed, but according to the department, the trails and other outdoor areas will remain open.

They said outdoor and virtual programs scheduled for Jan. 14-15 are also canceled.

