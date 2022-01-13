Heartland Votes
MLK Jr. National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive in Cape Girardeau

Cans of soup and vegetables sit on a table at the 2020 MLK Jr. Community Service Celebration in Cape Girardeau.
Cans of soup and vegetables sit on a table at the 2020 MLK Jr. Community Service Celebration in Cape Girardeau.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Martin Luther King Jr. event is set up for this coming Monday, January 17, in Cape Girardeau and organizers want you to take part on the National Day of Service.

Event organizers tell us that this goes beyond just honoring Dr. King as this is an opportunity for folks to do their part in helping give back to those in need.

We talked with Debra Mitchell-Braxton about what it means to do your part.

“What Dr. King hoped for is that we would develop the love community so that each one of us would be able to do something for someone else,” Debra Mitchell-Braxton said. “To enrich someone’s life with food, if they need toiletries, if they need help going to the doctor.”

You may drop off donations such as food, blankets, toiletries and other items for the National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive at the Osage Centre and the Shawnee Park Center on Monday, January 17.

Also, on Sunday, January 16, they will honor Dr. King with their 32nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Celebration. The program will feature keynote speaker Rev. Juliet Hemphill. Masks will be required.

