Missouri legislators propose 16 abortion-related bills in 2022 session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Lawmakers proposed 16 abortion-related bills for the 2022 Missouri Legislative Session.

One of the bills was read in committee on Wednesday. It’s sponsored by Representative Nick Shroer. It is basically the same bill that was heard during Missouri Special Legislative Session over the summer.

”It does exactly what House Bill 2 did. It fully defunds Planned Parenthood,” said Shroer.

Representative Shroer sat before the Special Committee on Government Oversight Wednesday to discuss it. The debate lasted two hours. Representative Crystal Quade opposes the bill.

”It’s no secret that I, myself, am pro-choice. And I, my constituents all know that I have never hidden that. I believe that folks deserve access to health care and that folks should have control over their own medical decisions between them and their doctor,” said State Representative Quade.

President Biden says he wants to get rid of the Hyde Amendment, which bars federal tax dollars from paying for abortions. Representative Shroer says he doesn’t want that.

”If the Hyde Amendment is overturned, or if any action is taken by the federal government to require Missourians to fund abortion, that’s not going to happen,” said State Representative Quade.

She says if this bill passes, Missouri could lose money in Medicaid funding.

”We’re putting upwards up to $166 million in jeopardy for Medicaid funding for our state by passing this law, and so that was a big part of the discussion today,” said State Rep. Quade.

Also up for discussion: if a woman has a miscarriage, is it considered an abortion? Representative Shroer said they were careful in writing the language of the bill so that would not be considered illegal.

The other bills dealing with abortion all range from proper explanation to a penalty to providers if they provide an abortion.

